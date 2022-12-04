Notre Dame drops ACC opener to Syracuse, 62-61

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey watches as his team plays against Syracuse during the first...
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey watches as his team plays against Syracuse during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)(Michael Caterina | AP)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish men’s basketball team starts their conference schedule 0-1 after dropping a down-to-the-wire contest to Syracuse on Saturday by a final score of 62-61.

Dane Goodwin paced the Irish on the scoreboard and the backboard, coming one board shy of a double double with 16 points and 9 rebounds. The team also benefitted from the regular season debut of grad transfer guard Marcus Hammond.

Hammond -- who had been recovering from an MCL sprain -- came off the bench midway through the first half and drained his first shot from beyond the arc. He finished the game with 6 points, nailing a clutch and-1 in the late stages to give the Irish a 61-60 lead.

But Orange freshman Judah Mintz put away a go-ahead layup with around 15 seconds to put his team in front 62-61. Notre Dame’s eventual response -- a contested Goodwin corner jump shot -- would not fall.

Notre Dame will play yet another home game in just a few days, hosting Boston University on Wednesday, December 7th.

