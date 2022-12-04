Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days after he commented on a Facebook post by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Georgia man’s comment on a sheriff’s office’s Facebook post helped to get him arrested just days later.

When the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted its “Most Wanted” list Monday on Facebook, it caught the eye of Christopher Spaulding.

“How about me?” he commented on the post.

The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges....
The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

The sheriff’s office saw Spaulding’s comment and confirmed he had two outstanding warrants.

“We are on the way,” the sheriff’s office replied.

Spaulding was arrested Thursday on warrants for felony violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office noted in a Facebook post announcing Spaulding’s arrest that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the area of M-60 Highway and Anderson Road in...
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
The South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
2 dead after shooting escalates into SWAT standoff in South Bend
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Attorneys for suspect in Delphi murders release statement on his involvement in investigation
Arianna Rizzo is 16-years-old and is missing from South Bend, Ind.
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing

Latest News

Santa Claus took some time from his busy holiday schedule to attend Mishawaka Parks' annual...
Mishawaka pulls out all the stops to kick off its Winterfest
Sarah Proctor, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the three-vehicle crash near m-60 and...
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
Ice skating is now open at Mishawaka's Ironworks Ice Rink.
Mishawaka Winterfest
Sarah Proctor, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the three-vehicle crash near m-60 and...
Mishawaka woman dead in three-vehicle crash