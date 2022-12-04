Gov. Holcomb out of hospital after pneumonia treatment

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office says he has returned home after being hospitalized for treatment of pneumonia.

Press Secretary Erin Murphy previously said 54-year-old Holcomb was diagnosed with pneumonia after going to a doctor on Thursday believing he was ill with the flu.

In a statement released Saturday, Murphy says Holcomb is now resting at home.

