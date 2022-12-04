Elkhart holds Winterfest

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart kicked off the holiday season on Saturday with the city’s Winterfest.

The fest brought in hundreds of people to get into the Christmas spirits. There were floats that were judged by Elkhart Parks Department members and our very own Melissa Stephens.

Winterfest continued down onto the Central Green stage, where float owners were awarded their prizes.

The evening culminated with the lighting of the Christmas tree.

The Winterfest also helped to highlight the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which has 108 wishes it hopes to grant this holiday season.

