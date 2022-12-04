1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is dead and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday night in Cass County.

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the area of M-60 Highway and Anderson Road in Howard Township on reports of a three-vehicle injury crash involving two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck.

According to their investigation, police say Sarah Proctor, 41, of Mishawaka was stopping in the roadway of M-60 to turn onto Anderson Road. That’s when Bridgette Garza, 34, of Dowagiac crashed into the back of Proctor’s vehicle while she was traveling southwest on M-60.

Garza’s vehicle continued off the roadway and rolled onto its side. Proctor’s vehicle was pushed into the northeast lane of traffic and collided with a semi-truck driven by Dale Rieder, 72, of Niles.

Proctor was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the vehicle driven by Garza had three passengers inside at the time of the crash, including a 13-year-old. All occupants of the vehicle, including Garza, were taken to the hospital; for the injuries they suffered in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include Michigan State Police and Motor Carrier Division, Howard Township Fire Department, Niles Township Fire Department, and SMCAS Ambulance.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the area of M-60 Highway and Anderson Road in...
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
The South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
2 dead after shooting escalates into SWAT standoff in South Bend
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Attorneys for suspect in Delphi murders release statement on his involvement in investigation
Arianna Rizzo is 16-years-old and is missing from South Bend, Ind.
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing

Latest News

Santa Claus took some time from his busy holiday schedule to attend Mishawaka Parks' annual...
Mishawaka pulls out all the stops to kick off its Winterfest
Ice skating is now open at Mishawaka's Ironworks Ice Rink.
Mishawaka Winterfest
Sarah Proctor, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene of the three-vehicle crash near m-60 and...
Mishawaka woman dead in three-vehicle crash
Elkhart kicked off the holiday season on Saturday with the city’s annual Winterfest
Elkhart holds Winterfest