Thank you for supporting Toys for Tots!

Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST
(WNDU) - We’d like to thank you for coming out to our Toys for Tots drop off locations across Michiana Saturday morning!

This was our 28th year joining forces with the people of Michiana to support the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

Thanks to your support over the years, we have helped the Marines collect nearly 495,000 toys for children in Michiana. It’s a tradition we cherish and look forward to every year!

This is home, and our entire team here at WNDU truly appreciates your support for our community!

For more information on how you can still donate or reach out if you need a toy, click here.

