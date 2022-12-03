State police investigating inmate death at Westville Correctional Facility

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana State Police announced an investigation into an inmate death at the Westville Correctional Facility on Friday.

According to state detectives, the inmate has been identified as Matthew Chester, 53.

An autopsy has been conducted, and the autopsy and toxicology reports are pending.

Chester was a repeat offender for multiple burglaries across several different counties stemming from December 1989 and as recently as August 2022.

He was scheduled for release in May 2030.

