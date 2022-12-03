Police investigating suspicious death in South Bend
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation into a suspicious death is underway in South Bend.
South Bend Police were called to the 1000 block of O’Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on the report of a person down.
Police confirmed with 16 News Now that this is now being treated as a suspicious death investigation that’s being handled by their Violent Crimes Unit.
