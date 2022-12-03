Police investigating suspicious death in South Bend

(None)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation into a suspicious death is underway in South Bend.

South Bend Police were called to the 1000 block of O’Brien Street around 1:30 a.m. on the report of a person down.

Police confirmed with 16 News Now that this is now being treated as a suspicious death investigation that’s being handled by their Violent Crimes Unit.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
The South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
2 dead after shooting escalates into SWAT standoff in South Bend
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Attorneys for suspect in Delphi murders release statement on his involvement in investigation
Lazarus Mckinney, Jr., Jamaria Ware-Curtis, and James Hover
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home
Arianna Rizzo is 16-years-old and is missing from South Bend, Ind.
16-year-old girl from South Bend missing

Latest News

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the area of M-60 Highway and Anderson Road in...
1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County
First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 3, 2022
First Alert Weather - Saturday, December 3, 2022
Michiana Corvette Club donates to Toys for Tots
Michiana Corvette Club donates to Toys for Tots
Clayton Homes makes donation to Toys for Tots
Clayton Homes makes donation to Toys for Tots