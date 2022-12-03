Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp.

Published: Dec. 3, 2022
WATERVLIET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) – A Kentucky man was arrested after 125 pounds of black-market marijuana was seized last weekend in southwest Michigan.

On Sunday, Nov. 27, the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on County Line Road in Watervliet Township. Police said a 47-year-old man from Kentucky had threatened another man with a firearm.

Deputies soon discovered a “large amount of marijuana”, and Michigan State Police were called in to assist.

Police said they located and seized about 125 pounds of black-market marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, two pistols, two rifles, and two shotguns that were all in the possession of the Kentucky man.

He was arrested and lodged in the Berrien County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges for marijuana, cocaine and gun violations are expected.

