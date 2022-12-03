High school hoops in Michiana
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
IHSAA BOYS SCORES
Jimtown 50, Concord 48
John Glenn 58, Elkhart 24
Marian 78, SB Riley 50
NorthWood 75, Triton 37
Northridge 50, Culver Academy 48
Penn 92, SB Clay 58
SB St. Joseph 84, SB Adams 80
SB Washington 67, New Prairie 34
Tippecanoe Valley 69, Knox 50
Homestead 56, Warsaw 39
LaPorte 63, Plymouth 40
Lakeland Christian 44, Culver 37
Manchester 57, Wawasee 55
IHSAA GIRLS SCORES
Kanakakee Valley 70, Lowell 40
NorthWood 45, Concord 31
Warsaw 60, Ben Davis 50
Lakeland Christian 43, Culver 32
