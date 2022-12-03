High school hoops in Michiana

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

IHSAA BOYS SCORES

Jimtown 50, Concord 48

John Glenn 58, Elkhart 24

Marian 78, SB Riley 50

NorthWood 75, Triton 37

Northridge 50, Culver Academy 48

Penn 92, SB Clay 58

SB St. Joseph 84, SB Adams 80

SB Washington 67, New Prairie 34

Tippecanoe Valley 69, Knox 50

Homestead 56, Warsaw 39

LaPorte 63, Plymouth 40

Lakeland Christian 44, Culver 37

Manchester 57, Wawasee 55

IHSAA GIRLS SCORES

Kanakakee Valley 70, Lowell 40

NorthWood 45, Concord 31

Warsaw 60, Ben Davis 50

Lakeland Christian 43, Culver 32

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead
The South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
2 dead after shooting escalates into SWAT standoff in South Bend
Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation
Attorneys for suspect in Delphi murders release statement on his involvement in investigation
Lazarus Mckinney, Jr., Jamaria Ware-Curtis, and James Hover
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home
The holiday train courtesy of the City of Goshen's Facebook page.
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning

Latest News

Penn boys basketball prepares for upcoming season with 4 returning starters
Michiana basketball update 11/29
The New Prairie Cougars football team saw its season come to an end Friday at Lucas Oil...
New Prairie falls in 4A state championship game
The South Bend Riley Wildcats boys basketball team falls to LaPorte in the regular season opener.
Riley falls in season opener against LaPorte