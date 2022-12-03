1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A woman is dead and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash Friday night in Cass County.

Police were called just before 5:30 p.m. to the area of M-60 Highway and Anderson Road in Howard Township on reports of a three-vehicle injury crash involving two passenger vehicles and a semi-truck.

According to their investigation, police say Sarah Proctor, 41, of Mishawaka was stopping in the roadway of M-60 to turn onto Anderson Road. That’s when Bridgette Garza, 34, of Dowagiac crashed into the back of Proctor’s vehicle while she was traveling southwest on M-60.

Garza’s vehicle continued off the roadway and rolled onto its side. Proctor’s vehicle was pushed into the northeast lane of traffic and collided with a semi-truck driven by Dale Rieder, 72, of Niles.

Proctor was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the vehicle driven by Garza had three passengers inside at the time of the crash, including a 13-year-old. All occupants of the vehicle, including Garza, were taken to the hospital; for the injuries they suffered in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include Michigan State Police and Motor Carrier Division, Howard Township Fire Department, Niles Township Fire Department, and SMCAS Ambulance.

