Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne to enter transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The news was first reported by ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel, but Pyne later confirmed it in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Sources told ESPN that Pyne is not planning to play in the team’s bowl game.

Pyne, who took over as the starter for the Fighting Irish after Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending injury during the team’s second game of the season, threw 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He added two more scores on the ground, rushing for a total of 108 yards on the season.

He led the Irish to an 8-2 record in his 10 starts, including a 4-1 record against Top 25 teams.

Pyne will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

