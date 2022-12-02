Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne to enter transfer portal

Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football...
Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne (10) runs during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati won 24-13. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne will enter the NCAA transfer portal.

The news was first reported by ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel, but Pyne later confirmed it in a tweet Friday afternoon.

Sources told ESPN that Pyne is not planning to play in the team’s bowl game.

Pyne, who took over as the starter for the Fighting Irish after Tyler Buchner suffered a season-ending injury during the team’s second game of the season, threw 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He added two more scores on the ground, rushing for a total of 108 yards on the season.

He led the Irish to an 8-2 record in his 10 starts, including a 4-1 record against Top 25 teams.

Pyne will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
2 dead, 1 hurt after weekend murder-suicide in South Bend
The holiday train courtesy of the City of Goshen's Facebook page.
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
The South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
2 dead after shooting escalates into SWAT standoff in South Bend
Lazarus Mckinney, Jr., Jamaria Ware-Curtis, and James Hover
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home

Latest News

A back-and-forth affair all night, the Irish led by as much as 7 and trailed by as much as 8.
Notre Dame falls short versus Maryland in first loss of season
After picking up a pair of wins over the holiday weekend in the Bahamas, the undefeated No. 7...
No. 7 Irish hosting No. 20 Maryland, No. 3 UConn in back-to-back games
Notre Dame's Cormac Ryan (5) celebrates during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Cormac Ryan helps Notre Dame rout No. 20 Michigan State 70-52
For the first time this season, the Notre Dame men's basketball team will have to bounce back...
Irish men’s basketball looks to bounce back after suffering first loss