Police responding to shooting in Lafayette Falls neighbhorhood

The South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
The South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is responding to a shooting in the Lafayette Falls neighborhood.

Update (10:30 p.m.): Authorities have confirmed that the suspect has barricaded himself inside the house. A heavy police presence is still on scene that involves the SWAT team and crisis negotiators.

Update (9:55 p.m.): Authorities on scene confirm with 16 News Now that the shooting occurred in the 6400 block of Armstrong Drive in the Lafayette Falls neighborhood.

Update (9:28 p.m.): The South Bend Police Department confirms that one person has been shot. The victim has been transported to the hospital.

Their condition is unclear at this time.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT are active on scene.

Original (9:23 p.m.): The South Bend Police Department confirms that they are responding to an armed disturbance in the Lafayette Falls neighborhood, just off of the US-31 bypass.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. on Armstrong Drive Thursday evening.

The SWAT team has been notified. Residents are advised to stay inside.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest coverage in this developing story.

