Penn boys basketball prepares for upcoming season with 4 returning starters

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s been a pretty wild offseason for the Penn boys basketball team, as the Kingsmen look to avenge their regional final loss to Chesterton last season.

The Kingsmen are back in the gym ahead of their season opener on Saturday night at Clay, and there’s a lot of excitement as four starters from last year’s team, including shooters Markus Burton and Joe Smith.

16 Sports met up with the Kingsmen at practice Thursday afternoon to talk about the season ahead and just how nice it is to get back to basketball.

“The summer does get pretty hectic,” said Penn Head coach Al Rhodes. “We played a lot of games. We worked on a lot of fundamentals, and I think most of our players have made progress. You know, we return four starters, nine lettermen, so we’re expecting an excellent season.”

“We were apart a lot of the summer, but then once we got back together in June we clicked right away,” Smith said. “We got a lot of tournaments. We added extra tournaments this year, so it’s just nice to get with all the guys.”

“We’ve been looking forward to this season, especially because we have a lot of seniors, and we want to get back from where we were last year and go farther hopefully,” said Josh Gatete, senior forward.

Tipoff for Penn’s season opener at Clay is set for 7:30 p.m.

