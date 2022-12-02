Notre Dame falls short versus Maryland in first loss of season

By Drew Sanders
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The #7 Fighting Irish women’s basketball team faced their first ranked opponent Thursday night, playing host to #20 Maryland.

In what as another first for this year’s Irish squad, the team came up short on the scoreboard at the end of four quarters, losing to Maryland 74-72.

A back-and-forth affair all night, the Irish led by as much as 7 and trailed by as much as 8. Sonia Citron led the Irish on the stat sheet, pouring in 24 points and 10 rebounds, both team highs.

But the team was flummoxed by Maryland’s Diamond Miller all night. Miller had a game-high 31 points and knocked down the final shot of the game -- a buzzer-beater to break the 72-72 stalemate and earn the Terps the win.

Notre Dame has a couple of days to try to shake off the loss before hosting another top-25 team on Sunday: UConn.

