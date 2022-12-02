Naturalization ceremony held for 19 new Americans on Friday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A big crowd gathered at the federal courthouse in South Bend on Friday.

But not for the reason you might think!

50 people earned the right to call themselves American citizens.

One by one, the people in this courtroom stood to be recognized. It’s no easy feat to make it through this life-changing process. It involves months, sometimes even years, of submitting applications, filling out documents and studying for an exam.

And that test has been known to stump many!

Even some of us who were born in the USA. These new Americans come from 19 different countries. But now?

They’re all-American!

“You can go to Japan to live but not become Japanese,” said Hon. Michael Gotsch Sr., U.S. Magistrate Judge-Northern Indiana. “You can go to France to live and not become a Frenchman. You can live in Germany or Turkey and you won’t become a German or a Turk. But anyone from anywhere can come to America to live and become an American.”

Friday’s accomplishment means an easier path to naturalization for other family members, they can run for public office, and they can vote in American elections!

