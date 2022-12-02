Naturalization ceremony held for 19 new Americans on Friday

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A big crowd gathered at the federal courthouse in South Bend on Friday.

But not for the reason you might think!

50 people earned the right to call themselves American citizens.

One by one, the people in this courtroom stood to be recognized. It’s no easy feat to make it through this life-changing process. It involves months, sometimes even years, of submitting applications, filling out documents and studying for an exam.

And that test has been known to stump many!

Even some of us who were born in the USA. These new Americans come from 19 different countries. But now?

They’re all-American!

“You can go to Japan to live but not become Japanese,” said Hon. Michael Gotsch Sr., U.S. Magistrate Judge-Northern Indiana. “You can go to France to live and not become a Frenchman. You can live in Germany or Turkey and you won’t become a German or a Turk. But anyone from anywhere can come to America to live and become an American.”

Friday’s accomplishment means an easier path to naturalization for other family members, they can run for public office, and they can vote in American elections!

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
The South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
2 dead after shooting escalates into SWAT standoff in South Bend
2 dead, 1 hurt after weekend murder-suicide in South Bend
The holiday train courtesy of the City of Goshen's Facebook page.
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
Lazarus Mckinney, Jr., Jamaria Ware-Curtis, and James Hover
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home

Latest News

Mishawaka gearing up for 2022 Winterfest
Medical Moment: Using radio frequencies to treat thyroid nodules.
Medical Moment: Using radio frequencies to treat thyroid nodules
WNDU's Jack Springgate joins us live from WNDU-Studios to give us an interview with a long-time...
Annual 'Toys for Tots' drive taking place this Saturday
Indiana’s abortion ban temporarily blocked by second lawsuit
a
'Pediatric Pep Talk' connects children's hospitals with college athletes