Mishawaka gearing up for 2022 Winterfest

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is gearing up for its annual Winterfest celebration!

It’s taking place on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Ironworks Avenue near Beutter Park.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. with Santa and Mayor Dave Wood showing up at the ice rink at 6 p.m. They’ll light the tree and kick off the ice-skating session. If you want to skate, you must reserve a time online.

There will also be tons of attractions throughout the night, including a holiday market, carriage rides, and fire performers.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

