Mishawaka gearing up for 2022 Winterfest

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is gearing up for its annual Winterfest celebration!

It’s taking place on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Ironworks Avenue near Beutter Park.

The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. with Santa and Mayor Dave Wood showing up at the ice rink at 6 p.m. They’ll light the tree and kick off the ice-skating session. If you want to skate, you must reserve a time online.

There will also be tons of attractions throughout the night, including a holiday market, carriage rides, and fire performers.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
The South Bend Police Department responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Thursday...
2 dead after shooting escalates into SWAT standoff in South Bend
2 dead, 1 hurt after weekend murder-suicide in South Bend
The holiday train courtesy of the City of Goshen's Facebook page.
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
Lazarus Mckinney, Jr., Jamaria Ware-Curtis, and James Hover
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home

Latest News

The train started in Canada and along the way, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, and South Bend...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana
DTSB First Fridays: ‘Downtown for the Holidays’
The holiday train courtesy of the City of Goshen's Facebook page.
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
Tricia Sloma introduces us to Owen who is in need of a forever family through the Indiana...
Wednesday’s Child: Owen’s moment in history