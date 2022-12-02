Mishawaka gearing up for 2022 Winterfest
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is gearing up for its annual Winterfest celebration!
It’s taking place on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Ironworks Avenue near Beutter Park.
The parade starts at 5:30 p.m. with Santa and Mayor Dave Wood showing up at the ice rink at 6 p.m. They’ll light the tree and kick off the ice-skating session. If you want to skate, you must reserve a time online.
There will also be tons of attractions throughout the night, including a holiday market, carriage rides, and fire performers.
For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.