Merry & Bright weekend gets underway in St. Joseph

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - Holiday cheer is filling the streets of downtown St. Joseph, Michigan as the annual Merry & Bright weekend gets underway.

It all kicks off at 6pm on Friday with the much-anticipated ‘Light up the Bluff.’ More than a million lights will shine along Lake Bluff Park.

Then, 25 downtown businesses will decorate their windows as part of ‘Window Wonderland.’ Guests can vote for their favorite one.

“On Saturday, we have the Reindog Parade at 3,” said Daniele Crevier from St. Joseph Today. “We’ve got about 200 dogs that come downtown. So, the dogs and their owners dress up.”

Santa will also make an appearance at Santa’s House immediately following the parade.

The weekend will wrap up on Sunday with the Holiday Artisan Fair from noon until 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

