Indiana’s abortion ban temporarily blocked by second lawsuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Indiana says the state’s abortion ban has been temporarily blocked by a second lawsuit.

The organization claims the ban violates Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act. The plaintiffs represent a wide variety of faiths who argue that not all religions believe human life begins at conception.

The ACLU says this will provide a second layer of protection for those seeking abortion.

Indiana’s abortion law was also temporarily blocked in September as part of another lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana and others which claimed the ban violates the state’s constitution.

Press Release from the ACLU of Indiana:

Marion Superior Court 1 today granted a request filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana to temporarily block Indiana’s abortion ban. The court granted the preliminary injunction stating that the plaintiffs, Hoosier Jews for Choice and five women, are “likely to prevail on their claims that S.E.A. 1 violates RFRA” (Indiana’s Religious Freedom Restoration Act).

“Abortion is legal in Indiana today. This preliminary injunction acts as a second layer of protection, ensuring the rights of Hoosiers on the grounds of religious freedom,” said Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana Legal Director. “This decision represents another crucial victory for abortion access, and we will continue to fight this ban until it is blocked for good.”

According to the ACLU of Indiana lawsuit, although some religions believe that human life begins at conception, this is not an opinion shared by all religions or all religious people.

The plaintiffs represent a wide variety of faiths including, Judaism, Islam, and independent spiritual belief systems.

The order can be viewed here: https://www.aclu-in.org/sites/default/files/field_documents/order_on_preliminary_injunction_anonymous.pdf

