Gov. Holcomb hospitalized for pneumonia

(Governor Eric Holcomb's YouTube)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has been admitted to the hospital for pneumonia.

According to the official’s Twitter page, Holcomb went to the hospital Thursday afternoon thinking it was the flu. He was later diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted for further treatment.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch released a statement regarding Holcomb’s hospitalization Friday evening, saying that the Governor was recovering well.

