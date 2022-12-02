Former Washington standout Mila Reynolds returns home for matchup at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s at least one happy family in South Bend after the Notre Dame women’s basketball team lost to Maryland on a buzzer beater Thursday night.

The Reynolds family from Washington High School was in full force at Purcell Pavilion to watch freshman Mila play for the visiting Terrapins. Her father Steve says they’ve tuned in for every one of her games so far this season, but this is the first time they were able to watch her play college ball in-person.

Mila touched on the moment her coach tapped her to sub in for the first time Thursday night.

“Honestly, I was just so focused on the game,” Mila said. “I was like, ‘Bro, just don’t mess up, don’t mess up.’ I love playing in front of my crowd, my hometown. I may not have the most minutes on the court, but at least I got to see them. That was the thing I was most thankful for.”

Steve said the opportunity to watch her play Thursday night was exciting.

“A lot of times when I’m coaching, I can’t just enjoy it,” he said. “I can’t be a fan. This is one of the first times I got to cheer for my daughter without any inhibitions, not worried about what people think or anything like that, so it’s just pure for me. It’s in my heart. I love her. I love Maryland, and so when I get a chance to just get out there and let it fly, I do.”

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.