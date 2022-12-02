First Alert Forecast: Mild Friday, Frigid Air Returns Saturday Morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FRIDAY: Turning milder with a light breeze from the south that will bring back the warmth for a brief time. Most of the day, temperatures will be in the 40s. Highs will be near 50 degrees by the evening with increasing cloud cover. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as the warm front moves north of the area. It will be a bit breezy at times. Winds gusting between 30-40 miles per hour. High of 50 degrees. Winds S 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Temperatures near 50 degrees late into the evening until about 3am. At this point another strong cold front will move through. Temperatures will drop from the upper 40s to the upper 20s by the morning hours. The wind will also be very gusty. Winds gusting between 30-45 miles per hour with wind chills dipping into the teens by the morning. Temp near 50 degrees. Winds S 20-25 mph.

SATURDAY: A few light showers are possible during the early morning hours through about 6am. The chance for showers comes along another potent cold front. Temperatures will drop from near 50 degrees just after midnight, into the 20s for the morning. Winds will be whipping out of the west which will be sending the wind chills into the teens for much of the morning and day on Saturday. Our Toys for Tots drive is from 7am-10am on Saturday morning. Temperatures and wind chills will be bitter, but no precipitation is expected! Make sure to come out and join us! High of 28 degrees. Winds W 12-25 mph.

SUNDAY: Winds will be decreasing through the end of the weekend with some sunshine beginning to come back out during the morning. Highs will stay chilly, in the upper 30s through the day. Wind chills will remain in the 20s and low 30s through much of the day. High of38 degrees. Winds W 10-15 mph.

LONG RANGE: Back into the lower 40s for Monday with more sunshine filling the skies. The highs will be in the 40s as our next chance for rain and snow showers moves in along another front heading through the middle of the week. This one will again bring back temperatures in the 30s. Keeping an eye on late next week for the chance for some snow showers to end the work week. We will continue to go through latest data and keep an eye on Thursday into Saturday. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Thursday, December 1st, 2022

Thursday’s High: 35

Thursday’s Low: 21

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

