Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.

Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Indiana State Police have canceled the Silver Alert that was issued for Garvin Monday evening.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the family, and Mayor Roberson provided the following statement to be released:

Meanwhile, Michigan State Police issued the following statement regarding Garvin’s death.

