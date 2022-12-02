Elkhart Mayor’s missing brother found dead

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Garvin Roberson, the 70-year-old brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson who had been missing since Sunday, was found dead.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says it has been in contact with Michigan State Police, who located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin at the time he went missing. The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis submerged in water. Police say Garvin was found dead inside the vehicle.

Michigan State Police have taken over the investigation from the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Indiana State Police have canceled the Silver Alert that was issued for Garvin Monday evening.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the family, and Mayor Roberson provided the following statement to be released:

We are devastated to learn that my brother Garvin has passed away as we have remained hopeful for his safe return over the past week. His family and fiancé Deb are appreciative of your prayers and support during this time. We have felt the love of this entire community. To all law enforcement professionals, we express our gratitude for your dedication and professionalism as you have worked to find Garvin. Please continue to pray for our family, for Garvin and for the lives he touched. We would like to thank you for respecting our privacy at this time as we grieve.

Meanwhile, Michigan State Police issued the following statement regarding Garvin’s death.

Marshall post troopers are investigating the discovery of a vehicle submerged in a lake, with a body onboard, on White School Rd, Sturgis Twp, St. Joseph County. More info will be shared when it becomes available. There is no concern for public safety.

