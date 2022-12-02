DTSB First Fridays: ‘Downtown for the Holidays’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First Fridays returns to downtown South Bend this Friday, Dec. 2!

This month’s theme is “Downtown for the Holidays.” The city promises to be abuzz with holiday cheer!

This month, there will even be a special guest; Santa Claus is coming to town!

It all starts at 5 p.m. at the Gridiron with live music, a holiday photo op, face painting, mascots, a letter station to Santa, and giveaways. Santa will arrive after 6 p.m. to participate in the annual “Tree Lighting Ceremony.”

