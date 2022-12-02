DTSB First Fridays: ‘Downtown for the Holidays’

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - First Fridays returns to downtown South Bend this Friday, Dec. 2!

This month’s theme is “Downtown for the Holidays.” The city promises to be abuzz with holiday cheer!

This month, there will even be a special guest; Santa Claus is coming to town!

It all starts at 5 p.m. at the Gridiron with live music, a holiday photo op, face painting, mascots, a letter station to Santa, and giveaways. Santa will arrive after 6 p.m. to participate in the annual “Tree Lighting Ceremony.”

To get a complete list of all the deals downtown is offering tomorrow, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
2 dead, 1 hurt after weekend murder-suicide in South Bend
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
Lazarus Mckinney, Jr., Jamaria Ware-Curtis, and James Hover
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home
After being struck by a semi-truck, a bus carrying Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep students...
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies, driver involved in Warsaw bus crash

Latest News

The holiday train courtesy of the City of Goshen's Facebook page.
Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
Tricia Sloma introduces us to Owen who is in need of a forever family through the Indiana...
Wednesday’s Child: Owen’s moment in history
Washington Park Zoo to host ‘Wild Winterland’ on Saturday
David Phelps
David Phelps to perform at Blue Gate Theatre this Friday