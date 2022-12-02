C.C.A.C offering $20 pet adoptions this holiday season

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michiana animal shelter is again partnering with a national organization to find loving homes for some furry companions.

Cass County Animal Control and Bissell Pet Foundation are holding their annual Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event.

“This is an exciting time here at the shelter because we are participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation Pet Foundation’s Hope for the Holidays,” said Cass County Animal Control Director Ronald Butts. “We’re one of 275 shelters participating across the United States.”

Thursday kicked off Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event. Since 2016, Bissell, based out of Grand Rapids, has partnered with 560 animal welfare organizations in 47 states, making this the largest adoption event in the county.

Over 160,000 pets have been adopted through Bissell Pet Foundation since 2016.

“We’ve been participating and partnered up with Bissell Pet Foundation for a little over five years now, and it’s been a great adventure for us, and we’ve been able to provide some excellent homes for some very amazing animals we’ve had in the shelter,” said Butts.

There are currently around 50 animals at the Cass County Animal Control ready for a loving home, and folks have ten days to decide if their home is prepared for a new pet this holiday season.

From December 1 through the 11, adoption fees at Cass County Animal Control are only $20, and the cats and dogs up for adoption have already been spayed or neutered. They are just waiting for a compatible family.

“There’s no catch other than we’re going to make sure that that pet is going to go into the correct home,” added Butts. “But for the low, low price of $20, I mean, you’re going to get a pet spayed or neutered, which is extremely important in helping us control the pet population. It’s already going to be vaccinated and microchipped.”

Cass County Animal Control also partners with 23 agencies across three states to ensure even more animals are saved and cared for, but it wants to stress the importance of spaying and neutering pets.

“It’s not a regional issue; it’s a nationwide issue that everybody needs to take part in,” said Butts. “It boils down to spaying and neutering your pets.”

Cass County is so committed to that belief they spent $5,600 just last year helping spay/neuter cats and dogs in the area because the owner couldn’t afford to pay for the procedure.

“We have the resources to be able to help out individuals within the community,” noted Butts. “If they need some financial assistance for spay/neuter, we’ve got the application on our website, or if they’re in the area, they can stop in.”

Director Butts wanted to remind people that animal mistreatment and negligence are severe offenses in the Michigan Judicial System.

“Michigan has a very strict cruelty statute,” said Butts. “We have to take care of our pets here in the shelter just the same as you out in the community.”

If you’re interested in helping animals in need, this Saturday is also Cass County Animal Control’s Christmas with the Animals open house, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., where guests will be treated to refreshments, be able to visit with the animals, and can drop off donations to the shelter.

Christmas for the Animals is one of Cass County Animal Control’s biggest fundraisers.

Due to higher traffic than usual, the shelter will not allow adoptions on Saturday but will pick back up on Monday until the 11th.

There were already two adoptions Thursday morning.

Contact the Cass Co. Animal Shelter if you need help affording to spay or neuter your pets.

Cass County Animal Control is located at 323 M-62, Cassopolis, MI 49031, and is open 8-5, Monday through Friday.

