Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passes through Michiana

(WNDU) - The Canadian Pacific holiday train rolled through Michiana overnight, and it was a sight to see!

The train started in Canada and along the way, passed through Goshen, Elkhart, and South Bend early Friday morning before heading to Illinois.

The train is decked out with tons of lights each year. It’s a tradition many people look forward to every holiday season!

