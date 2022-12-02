Attorneys for suspect in Delphi murders release statement on his involvement in investigation

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The attorneys for Richard Allen, the suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017, released a statement Thursday after receiving numerous media inquiries about the case and ongoing investigation.

They described the statement as their “thoughts” about the investigation into Allen. The statement started by declaring their client’s innocence, noting that he’s never had legal trouble in the past.

“He is innocent and completely confused as to why he has been charged with these crimes,” the attorneys wrote. They later went on to say that Allen tried to help the investigation on more than one occasion.

The attorneys also mentioned that Allen did not dispose of his guns, car, or clothes — all of which were mentioned in the court documents released earlier this week — in the five years since the girls’ deaths, nor did he alter his appearance or relocate himself to another community.

(WNDU)

Meanwhile, Allen’s attorneys also questioned some of the evidence in the probable cause affidavit, citing the method of ballistics used to connect the unspent bullet and firearm mentioned in the charging documents is, “unreliable and lacking any scientific validity.”

You can read their full statement in its entirety below:

(Brad Rozzi and Andrew J. Baldwin)

(Brad Rozzi and Andrew J. Baldwin)

(Brad Rozzi and Andrew J. Baldwin)

Earlier this week, Allen’s attorneys filed a motion for a change of venue for his trial. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, the judge will discuss the motion in a Jan. 13, 2023, hearing.

The judge will also discuss a request for a gag order for the following individuals involved in the case:

Parties

Counsel

Law enforcement officials

Court personnel

Coroner

Family members

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.