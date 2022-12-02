16-year-old girl from South Bend missing

Arianna Rizzo is 16-years-old and is missing from South Bend, Ind.
Arianna Rizzo is 16-years-old and is missing from South Bend, Ind.(WNDU)
Published: Dec. 2, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a missing 16-year-old girl from South Bend.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, Arianna Rizzo has been missing since Nov. 12, 2022. She is 5′3″, 160 lbs., and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

Arianna also goes by the name of “Ari.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, or the South Bend Police Department at 1-574-235-9201.

