St. Joseph County reports increase in seasonal flu activity

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County health officials are reporting a 4-fold increase in seasonal influenza (flu) activity compared to the same time in 2021.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, headaches, and/or fatigue.

Individuals over the age of 65, individuals with certain chronic medical conditions, infants, and toddlers are at risk for severe illness.

To prevent infection with the flu, health officials encourage everyone 6 months of age and older to get a flu vaccine and remain at home if not feeling well.

The flu vaccine is available at the following locations and times :

St. Joseph County Department of Health Immunization South Bend clinic (227 W. Jefferson Boulevard, 9th floor, South Bend, 46601) — Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 pm to 4 p.m.

Mishawaka clinic (219 Lincoln Way West, Mishawaka, 46544) — Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To monitor flu activity in St. Joseph County and the state of Indiana, you can visit the Indiana Department of Health’s Influenza dashboard.

