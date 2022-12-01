St. Joseph County reports increase in seasonal flu activity

(MGN / Pexels)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County health officials are reporting a 4-fold increase in seasonal influenza (flu) activity compared to the same time in 2021.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by viruses that infect the nose, throat, and lungs. Symptoms can range from mild to severe and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle/body aches, headaches, and/or fatigue.

Individuals over the age of 65, individuals with certain chronic medical conditions, infants, and toddlers are at risk for severe illness.

To prevent infection with the flu, health officials encourage everyone 6 months of age and older to get a flu vaccine and remain at home if not feeling well.

The flu vaccine is available at the following locations and times:

  • St. Joseph County Department of Health Immunization South Bend clinic (227 W. Jefferson Boulevard, 9th floor, South Bend, 46601) — Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 pm to 4 p.m.
  • Mishawaka clinic (219 Lincoln Way West, Mishawaka, 46544) — Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. -12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To monitor flu activity in St. Joseph County and the state of Indiana, you can visit the Indiana Department of Health’s Influenza dashboard.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Headaches, carbonated drinks, heart health

Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:05 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Blood donations needed in South Bend

Updated: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
There are two major blood drives happening in South Bend this week!

Health

Ask the Doctor: Holiday overeating, antibiotics shortage, the efficacy of Cologuard

Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Joint pain, craving non-food items, and preventing hair loss

Updated: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Latest News

Health

Ask the Doctor: Diabetes, COPD cough, vitamin D supplements

Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Itchy hands, shingles vaccine effectiveness, tickle in throat

Updated: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Genetic testing accuracy, cutting carbs, morning dizziness

Updated: Oct. 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

Monterrey Mexican Bar & Grill on probation for numerous health code violations

Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
|
By Maria Catanzarite
An inspector visited the restaurant in late September and found repeat violations, as well as six major violations.

Health

Ask the Doctor: Itchy skin, bruises, flat feet

Updated: Oct. 11, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every week on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Health

EEE detected in horses in Kosciusko, LaGrange counties

Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana state health officials urge precautions against mosquitoes due to detection of rare virus