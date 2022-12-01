South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual ‘Holiday Miracle Luncheon’

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the South Bend Center for the Homeless brought back a holiday tradition for the first time since the pandemic!

The organization held its annual “Holiday Miracle Luncheon” at the Century Center!

It was a chance for the community to come together and reflect on the work done at the Center for the Homeless.

It’s also an opportunity to hear the stories about how those who were once homeless were able to overcome obstacles and rebuild their lives.

“They find themselves without a home,” said Phil Newbold, Center for the Homeless Chair. “They’ve worn out their family and friends. They come through the doors and rebuild their lives. And that’s what we’re really talking about today.”

The center has been helping the homeless for 34 years.

