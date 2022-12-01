Public gives input on U.S. 30 project

HAMLET, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is asking residents for input on how to “ProPEL” the U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors forward.

INDOT held a meeting at Oregon-Davis High School Wednesday to talk about a project area that includes U.S. 30 from Valparaiso to the Indiana/Ohio state line and U.S. 31 between Hamilton County and Plymouth.

“This is one of four study areas, where we are doing what’s called a ProPEL study. The name there is intending to help propel Indiana forward through smarter transportation and stronger communities,” said Will Wingfield on the U.S. 30 West Project Team.

Studies are divided into four sections to consider different community values and priorities.

INDOT asked residents things like:

What is the best function of U.S. 30 and 31 through this area?

What are your biggest safety concerns along the corridor?

Are new signals needed?

Are there intersections that need to be upgraded?

How should U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 support the local economy?

“I’ve lived in Hamlet for sixty years, so I definitely have concerns about what’s going to happen with the highway. How the access is going to be controlled? What the long-range plan is?” said Starke County Council Member Todd Leinbach.

“There’s been a lot of discussion about how to improve U.S. 30 and 31, but not necessarily an agreement on the best way to do so; so that’s why we are taking a fresh look at all of this,” said Wingfield.

Wingfield hopes residents will make specific recommendations.

“To develop transportation planning and transportation solutions that serve our communities and serve them well. So the best way to do that is to gather the public input,” said Wingfield.

The study should be completed by the Summer of 2024.

