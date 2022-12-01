Oaklawn teams up with St. Joe County to respond to mental health calls

By Samantha Albert
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Since October, Oaklawn and the SJC 911 Dispatch Center have worked on creating proper responses to mental health calls.

“To craft, as a community, a different and new response,” said Kelli Liechty, the Vice President of Access and Crisis Services at Oaklawn.

Mental health and substance abuse professionals at Oaklawn, the psychiatric center in St. Joseph County, said that many incidents have sparked this growing need.

“So initially we started where 911 would get a call and they would send it over to our team. What we’re finding is, these calls aren’t black and white. They exist in this grey spot in the middle where it’s often not clear who the best person to respond is,” Liechty said.

The community has now been told to apply for grants, that would allow Oaklawn to put a therapist in the dispatch center. This therapist would then help to access mental health calls and decide the best plan of action.

“Maybe it’s because of a mental health condition that they are experiencing at that time that they’re not aware of their surroundings, or they’re hearing stimuli from other sources and so that looks like us responding and working to engage with them as opposed to police, or maybe responding together,” said Liechty.

According to Liechty, more and more situations across the country have shown the need for mental health and substance abuse professionals in many police responses.

“This is a movement that’s happening nationwide and we’re happy to be at the table and help the community come up with a new response,” Liechty said.

Oaklawn has been working with the county to respond to mental health calls but said that while they are refining their involvement, they’ve encouraged individuals experiencing a mental health crisis to call 9-8-8, the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

