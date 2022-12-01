No. 7 Irish hosting No. 20 Maryland, No. 3 UConn in back-to-back games

By Matt Loch
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After picking up a pair of wins over the holiday weekend in the Bahamas, the undefeated No. 7 Notre Dame women’s basketball returns home to play two of the best teams in country at Purcell Pavilion.

The Irish will try to beat their first ranked opponent this season on Thursday night. That’s when the No. 20 Maryland Terrapins come to town for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It will also be a homecoming for former Washington Panther Mila Reynolds, who now plays for the Terrapins.

Meanwhile, the No. 3 UConn Huskies will make the trip to South Bend for the Women’s Jimmy V Classic on Sunday afternoon.

Head Coach Niele Ivey spoke about the opportunity that’s in front of her team before conference play begins.

“Yeah, I think it’s a measuring stick for us,” she said. “We’re playing two of the best teams in the country, obviously. Great coaching and legendary coaches, so it’s going to be a phenomenal week. I feel like our non-conference schedule is going to prepare us for the ACC conference. I think it’s the best conference in the country, and playing a Maryland, playing a UConn early on I think is just great preparation for what we’re going to see down the road.”

Tipoff on Thursday against Maryland is set for 6:30 p.m., while tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday against UConn. The Maryland game will be on ESPN2, and the UConn game will air on ABC.

