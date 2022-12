BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - After months of closures and restrictions, Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County is officially fully reopened!

You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic restrictions.

Crews had been working to improve the bridge so that it’s safe for years to come.

