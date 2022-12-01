Michigan’s unemployment rate remains stagnant in October

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s unemployment rate didn’t see much change this past month.

Unemployment rates in all 17 Michigan labor market areas remained stagnant this month, according to data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

In Berrien County, the number of people employed decreased by 800 to 67,3000 from September to October. The number of people unemployed dipped from 3,000 to 2,900.

Overall, the state unemployment remained steady at 3.7 percent; that number was 4.5 percent in October of 2021, exactly one year earlier.

“Michigan regional labor markets displayed little change during October,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Payroll jobs advanced modestly in most metro areas over the month.”

The whole report is included below:

