Michigan police ramping up enforcement to curb speed-related fatalities

By Mark Peterson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A data-driven initiative to change driving habits is underway in the State of Michigan.

For the next three months, police officers will be paid to work overtime to specifically enforce the speed limit.

It is what it is, although Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Campbell stopped short of calling it a ticket-writing spree.

“I wouldn’t say the goal is always tickets. Warnings can be given as well. It depends on the situation. I would say that anything above the posted speed limit though, people should just keep that in mind,” Campbell explained.

“Absolutely not,” added DuWayne Robinson with the Michigan State Police. “This is an educational campaign. So, will there be tickets involved? Absolutely, but for the most part we’re out there to reeducate the public on the importance of driving safely.”

There is a troubling trend in Michigan, according to the State Office of Highway Safety Planning.

In 2021, overall crashes were up 15 percent from the year before.

Michigan speed-related fatal accidents were up 18.5 percent from 2020.

“Nationwide, 87 percent of all speed-related fatalities last year took place on non-interstate highways, which doesn’t surprise Deputy Campbell. “So freeway, most of the time your going in a straight line and then you just need to enter or exit the highway on side roads. Rural roads, there’s stop signs, there’s deer, there’s other motorists coming and going in different directions, coming in and out of driveways. There’s more problems that can potentially happen.”

Police departments taking part in the speed enforcement patrols include the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Chikaming Township Police, St. Joseph city police, and the Michigan State Police.

