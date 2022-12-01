IUPUI forensic science professor provides context on Delphi murders investigation

By WPTA Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/WNDU) - Documents have been released in the Delphi murders case, but questions about the evidence and how Abby Williams and Libby German died remain.

Our reporting partners at WPTA in Fort Wayne spoke with IUPUI Professor and Director of the Forensic and Investigative Sciences Program John Goodpaster. He is not connected to this case in any way, but he helped provide context into how police connected a bullet found at the murder scene to the suspect in this case.

Court documents say Richard Allen, 50, admitted to being on the moon High Bridge Trail where the two girls were last seen in 2017. Police say they also discovered an unspent round from a gun near the girls’ bodies.

Richard Allen
Richard Allen(Indiana State Police)

They say a forensic analysis found the round had been cycled through a gun belonging to Allen.

“Every firearm will leave all sorts of markings on the bullets that you put into that weapon,” Goodpaster said. “So, there is still marks that are left on that unspent ammunition that can be inspected by an expert and you can say this cartridge was once inside that weapon.”

Meanwhile, there are more questions since the court documents did not reveal the cause of death for Abby and Libby. However, Goodpaster says any additional forensic analysis could be the key to solving the murders.

