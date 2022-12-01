Indiana’s tallest decorated Christmas tree to light up for the holidays

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s tallest outdoor decorated Christmas tree will light up for the holiday season.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday at 6 p.m. behind the Inn at Saint Mary’s.

The free event will feature hot coco, cookie decorating and letters to Santa.

You can also enjoy carriage rides, and a free drink at the Innjoy Café with a donation to the Center for the Homeless.

The 69-foot Norway spruce will then light up and will stay on through the holiday season.

The tree weighs 10,000 pounds and is one of the top five tallest Christmas tree in the United States.

It has more than 10,000 lights and over 700 ornaments on it.

