Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!
According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be running on the Norfolk Southern Chicago Line, parallel to US-33 between Goshen and Elkhart.
