Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning

The holiday train courtesy of the City of Goshen's Facebook page.
The holiday train courtesy of the City of Goshen's Facebook page.(City of Goshen)
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!

According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be running on the Norfolk Southern Chicago Line, parallel to US-33 between Goshen and Elkhart.

For more information on the train, simply click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
2 dead, 1 hurt after weekend murder-suicide in South Bend
After being struck by a semi-truck, a bus carrying Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep students...
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies, driver involved in Warsaw bus crash
Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders

Latest News

Tricia Sloma introduces us to Owen who is in need of a forever family through the Indiana...
Wednesday’s Child: Owen’s moment in history
Washington Park Zoo to host ‘Wild Winterland’ on Saturday
David Phelps
David Phelps to perform at Blue Gate Theatre this Friday
The program provides teddy bears to children in local hospitals and assistance to veterans at...
South Bend Airport hosting 11th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program