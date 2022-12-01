Iconic ‘Holiday Train’ to pass through Goshen early Friday morning

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An annual tradition is returning to Goshen, if only for a moment!

According to the City of Goshen’s Facebook page, the iconic Holiday Train will pass through Goshen early Friday morning, sometime between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.! It is worth noting that the train will not stop!

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be running on the Norfolk Southern Chicago Line, parallel to US-33 between Goshen and Elkhart.

