Hoosier Lottery rolls out 4 new holiday-themed scratch-offs

By Lauren Moss
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!

“Four new holiday-themed scratch-offs, ranging from $1 to $5 with chances to win instant prizes, are now available at retailers statewide to individuals 18 and older,” says Sarah Taylor, executive director of the HoosierLottery. “And we are excited to offer holiday Fast Play games this year as well, with chances to win prizes up to $5,000 instantly.”

16 Morning News Now is also getting into the giving spirit with our “Bring the Cheer” promotion. We’re partnering with the Hoosier Lottery to bring holiday fun to 25 people who will each receive two $50 Hoosier Lottery prize packs — one for themselves and one to bring the cheer to someone else!

Click here to enter for your chance to win.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
2 dead, 1 hurt after weekend murder-suicide in South Bend
After being struck by a semi-truck, a bus carrying Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep students...
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies, driver involved in Warsaw bus crash
Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders

Latest News

Cass County animal shelter looking for forever homes.
Cass County animal shelter looking for forever homes
Medical Moment: Using AI to save stroke victims.
Medical Moment: Using AI to save stroke victims
You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic...
Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County officially fully reopened
You can now take the bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road without any traffic...
Napier Avenue Bridge in Berrien County officially reopened
South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual 'Holiday Miracle Luncheon'.
South Bend Center for the Homeless hosts annual 'Holiday Miracle Luncheon'