Hoosier Lottery rolls out 4 new holiday-themed scratch-offs

(WNDU) - ‘Tis the season of giving, and the Hoosier Lottery is getting into the holiday spirit by giving all of us some more chances to win big money!

“Four new holiday-themed scratch-offs, ranging from $1 to $5 with chances to win instant prizes, are now available at retailers statewide to individuals 18 and older,” says Sarah Taylor, executive director of the HoosierLottery. “And we are excited to offer holiday Fast Play games this year as well, with chances to win prizes up to $5,000 instantly.”

16 Morning News Now is also getting into the giving spirit with our “Bring the Cheer” promotion. We’re partnering with the Hoosier Lottery to bring holiday fun to 25 people who will each receive two $50 Hoosier Lottery prize packs — one for themselves and one to bring the cheer to someone else!

