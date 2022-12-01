Gov. Holcomb’s fellowship program now accepting applications

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is now accepting applications for his “Governor’s Fellows” program.

The highly-selective program gives applicants a unique experience by placing fellows in numerous state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year.

Those eligible include college grads who receive a bachelor’s degree in the summer or fall of 2022, or spring of 2023.

“Our Governor’s Fellows are such valuable players on our team,” Gov. Holcomb said. “The wide range of expertise and assistance they provide over the course of their fellowship is key to serving Hoosiers in a timely and thorough manner.”

Fellows are considered full-time employees, and will be paid as so.

Applications must be submitted or postmarked by Jan. 31, 2023.

