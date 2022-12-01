First Alert Forecast: Mild Temps Return by the Weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY: Wind chills during the morning will be in the teens and single digits. Staying cold and breezy throughout the day. No chance for any rain or snow showers as the clouds will clear out and allow sunshine to fill the skies by the late afternoon. Winds could still be gusty, up to 25 miles per hour into the afternoon. High of 36 degrees. Winds 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies and a calmer breeze will allow temperatures to drop back below the freezing mark for all of Michiana. Wind chills overnight will be in the teens and low 20s with an actual temperature in the upper 20s. Low of 28 degrees. Winds S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Turning milder with a light breeze from the south that will bring back the warmth for a brief time. Highs will be near 50 degrees by the afternoon with increasing cloud cover. A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening as the warm front moves north of the area. It will be a bit breezy at times. High of 50 degrees. Winds S 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: A few light showers are possible during the early morning hours through about 6am. The chance for showers comes along another potent cold front. Temperatures will drop from near 50 degrees just after midnight, into the 20s and low 30s for the morning. Winds will be whipping out of the west which will be sending the wind chills into the teens for much of the morning and day on Saturday. Our Toys for Tots drive is from 7am-10am on Saturday morning. Temperatures and wind chills will be bitter, but no precipitation is expected! Make sure to come out and join us! High of 30 degrees. Winds 10-20 mph.

LONG RANGE: Sunny skies and calm winds will allow the upper 30s to return into Sunday. Back into the lower 40s for Monday with more sunshine filling the skies. The highs will be in the 40s as our next chance for rain and snow showers moves in along another front heading through the middle of the week. This one will again bring back temperatures in the 30s. Keep checking back for the latest details on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022

Wednesday’s High: 56

Wednesday’s Low: 26

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

