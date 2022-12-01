Elkhart Co. Prosecutor’s Office reviewing argument involving Elkhart police chief, county detective

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now is learning more about an investigation into an argument between Elkhart’s police chief and a detective with the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing an Indiana State Police investigation involving Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore, and Deputy Detective Joshua Whitehead. According to the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office, the argument happened back on Sept. 8 and involved four possible suspects.

Elkhart County Deputy Detective Joshua Whitehead and Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore (Elkhart County Sheriff's Office/Elkhart Police Department)

Elkhart County Sheriff Jeff Siegel says he later received a call from Chief Seymore requesting an investigation be completed into the conduct of Detective Whitehead. Chief Seymore said that he and Detective Whitehead were involved in an argument taking place at an off-duty neighborhood event.

Sheriff Siegel then contacted the Indiana State Police to investigate.

The final outcome is still under review. The Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office says it will not release information regarding possible suspects, victims, witness identities, or allegations of criminal conduct unless an arrest is made, or a formal charge is filed to protect the privacy of persons involved.

