Cormac Ryan helps Notre Dame rout No. 20 Michigan State 70-52

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised to a 70-52 win over No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

He went 6-of-7 on 3′s, missing his last one to keep him from tying a school single-game record for most 3-pointers without a miss. Ryan helped the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead.

JJ Starling added 14 points and Dane Goodwin 12 for the Irish, who led 39-16 by the 4:33 mark of the first half and didn’t commit their first turnover until more than 17 minutes into the game.

The Spartans (5-3) were paced by A.J. Hoggard with 15 points. Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker added 12 apiece.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
After being struck by a semi-truck, a bus carrying Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep students...
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies, driver involved in Warsaw bus crash
Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say

Latest News

For the first time this season, the Notre Dame men's basketball team will have to bounce back...
Irish men’s basketball looks to bounce back after suffering first loss
Former ND coach Muffet McGraw wins 2023 Pat Summitt Award
Notre Dame women's soccer team loses to North Carolina in NCAA quarterfinals, 2-0.
ND women’s soccer season ends in Elite 8
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, left, talks to quarterback Drew Pyne after they scored a...
Notre Dame drops final game of regular season to USC, 38-27