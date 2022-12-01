3 year improvement project begins on Shedd Road in New Buffalo Township

NEW BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - A huge roadwork project is headed to New Buffalo Township!

Both the township and the Berrien County Road Department have partnered to help improve Shedd Road, near the state line to Wilson Road.

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Shedd Road will be closed to traffic to allow crews to complete a culvert replacement. The closure is expected to last 2 to 3 days, depending on work and weather.

Shedd Road will also have drainage and site preparation work take place this winter. In the fall of 2023, grind and graveling work is scheduled to be done.

The entire roadwork project is set to be completed with a prime and double sealcoat treatment in 2024.

