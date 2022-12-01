3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken into custody after police found numerous firearms and a large amount of drugs while executing a search warrant in South Bend on Wednesday.

The South Bend Police Department’s Strategic Focus Unit executed the search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Marine Street as part of an ongoing investigation involving drug activity in the area.

Inside the home, officers recovered six firearms, two of which were stolen, as well as approximately one kilogram of cocaine, 120 grams of heroin, 48 grams of marijuana, four grams of methamphetamine, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

The South Bend Police Department’s Bomb Squad was also called to the home after officers found a suspicious item that appeared to be dynamite. The Bomb Squad safely removed the item from the home.

As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested. Lazarus Mckinney, Jr., 24, was arrested on charges of dealing and possessing cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin.

Jamaria Ware-Curtis, 30, was arrested on charges of maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent x4, and possession of cocaine, marijuana, and heroin.

James Hover, 61, was also arrested on charges of visiting a common nuisance.

Police say if you suspect criminal activity in your neighborhood, you can call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.