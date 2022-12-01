2 arrested after police recover drugs from apartment, house in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWEYT) says two people were arrested nearly a month ago after police recovered a large amount of drugs at an apartment and a house in Benton Harbor.

Two search warrants were issued after several months of investigation into a drug trafficking network. On Nov. 8, police raided an apartment in the 600 block of 8th Street and a house in the 300 block of E. Britain Avenue.

During the execution of the search warrants, detectives seized 300 grams of fentanyl, 446 grams of cocaine, 48 grams of crack-cocaine, 2,000 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 8 tablets of methamphetamine. A pistol, ammunition, and additional evidence of drug trafficking were also seized.

Condarius Tripplet, 34, and Andrea Singleton, 24, both of Benton Harbor, were arrested and lodged in the Berrien County jail for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, crack-cocaine, methamphetamine, child abuse to the 4th degree, and multiple felony firearm charges. Tripplet was also arrested on several outstanding felony warrants.

