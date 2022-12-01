2 arrested after police recover drugs from apartment, house in Benton Harbor

(Southwest Enforcement Team (SWEYT))
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Southwest Enforcement Team (SWEYT) says two people were arrested nearly a month ago after police recovered a large amount of drugs at an apartment and a house in Benton Harbor.

Two search warrants were issued after several months of investigation into a drug trafficking network. On Nov. 8, police raided an apartment in the 600 block of 8th Street and a house in the 300 block of E. Britain Avenue.

During the execution of the search warrants, detectives seized 300 grams of fentanyl, 446 grams of cocaine, 48 grams of crack-cocaine, 2,000 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and 8 tablets of methamphetamine. A pistol, ammunition, and additional evidence of drug trafficking were also seized.

Condarius Tripplet, 34, and Andrea Singleton, 24, both of Benton Harbor, were arrested and lodged in the Berrien County jail for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, crack-cocaine, methamphetamine, child abuse to the 4th degree, and multiple felony firearm charges. Tripplet was also arrested on several outstanding felony warrants.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Monique Pugh, a Black woman, says a Starbucks employee entered the word "monkey" on her drink...
Starbucks worker suspended over alleged ‘monkey’ label on drink
After being struck by a semi-truck, a bus carrying Chicago's St. Ignatius College Prep students...
Lawsuit filed against trucking companies, driver involved in Warsaw bus crash
Judge orders release of redacted court documents related to Delphi murders
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say

Latest News

Lazarus Mckinney, Jr., Jamaria Ware-Curtis, and James Hover
3 arrested after police recover drugs, firearms from South Bend home
Two people are dead, and another person is hurt after a shooting over the weekend in South Bend...
2 dead, 1 hurt after weekend murder-suicide in South Bend
St. Joseph County reports increase in seasonal flu activity
He went 6-of-7 on 3′s, missing his last one to keep him from tying a school single-game record...
Cormac Ryan helps Notre Dame rout No. 20 Michigan State 70-52