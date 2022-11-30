WorkOne to host job fair in Warsaw on Friday

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a job, mark your calendars for Friday, Dec. 2!

WorjkOne will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ivy Tech Warsaw, located at 2545 Silveus Crossing.

Seven different Employers will be in attendance with several positions available. For more information, contact Lorna Shively at LShively@GoToWorkOne.com or 574-807-4740.

More information from WorkOne:

The WorkOne Centers are open from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday – Thursday and 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM on Fridays

Take advantage of our No-Cost Employment Services such as:

Obtain job search and re-employment help, including resume review, interviewing practice, and more

Information on career training opportunities

Apprenticeship Programs

Free in person or online workshops to help individuals learn beneficial skills to help you get hired - Visit our website www.GoToWorkOne.com to view our workshop calendar.

Receive telephone assistance from DWD’s Unemployment Insurance Unit

The local WorkOne Centers are not able to resolve unemployment claim issues. The resolution of claim issues is handled through the Department of Workforce Development via https://www.unemployment.in.gov or by calling 1-800-891-6499.

How to Contact Us

In St. Joseph County: (574) 237-9675

In Elkhart County: (574) 295-0105

In Marshall County: (574) 936-8919

In Fulton County: (574) 223-8542

In Kosciusko County: (574) 269-3050

