WorkOne to host job fair in Warsaw on Friday
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for a job, mark your calendars for Friday, Dec. 2!
WorjkOne will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ivy Tech Warsaw, located at 2545 Silveus Crossing.
Seven different Employers will be in attendance with several positions available. For more information, contact Lorna Shively at LShively@GoToWorkOne.com or 574-807-4740.
More information from WorkOne:
The WorkOne Centers are open from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Monday – Thursday and 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM on Fridays
Take advantage of our No-Cost Employment Services such as:
- Obtain job search and re-employment help, including resume review, interviewing practice, and more
- Information on career training opportunities
- Apprenticeship Programs
- Free in person or online workshops to help individuals learn beneficial skills to help you get hired - Visit our website www.GoToWorkOne.com to view our workshop calendar.
- Receive telephone assistance from DWD’s Unemployment Insurance Unit
The local WorkOne Centers are not able to resolve unemployment claim issues. The resolution of claim issues is handled through the Department of Workforce Development via https://www.unemployment.in.gov or by calling 1-800-891-6499.
How to Contact Us
- In St. Joseph County: (574) 237-9675
- In Elkhart County: (574) 295-0105
- In Marshall County: (574) 936-8919
- In Fulton County: (574) 223-8542
- In Kosciusko County: (574) 269-3050
