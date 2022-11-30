WNDU and Marines Corps Reserve gear up for annual Toys for Tots drive on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This year is the 28th year that WNDU is partnering with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.

In the last 27-years, WNDU has helped the program to collect nearly 495,000 toys for children in Michiana.

Right now, the Toys for Tots warehouse in South Bend is relatively empty, but we’re looking to change that this weekend.

“Coming up this Saturday actually, the WNDU event with you guys, we’re going to be seeing a whole lot more toys here soon,” says Sgt. Matthew Breen, the Toys for Tots Coordinator in South Bend.

With four different drop-off locations throughout Michiana, the community is invited to come out and make a difference for kids in need this Christmas through a donation.

“They’re one of our main contributors of toys. I know from last year, two semis’ full of toys, which is a very, very great help, especially from the community it’s very, very nice to see that,” Sgt. Breen says.

This holiday season will be the 75th year that the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is bringing holiday cheer.

“It started with a major out in California with him and his family making simple toys, little dolls,” says Sgt. Breen.

Since it began in 1947, Toys for Tots has delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to more than 281 million less fortunate children.

“This program mainly helps out with those kids. At least gives them something to put a smile on their face this year,” Sgt. Breen says.

According to Sgt. Breen, any and all toys and donations are accepted, keeping in mind that toys for age groups 0-3, and 13-15 usually see the greatest need.

“It does have to be new, and unwrapped. It could be anything, a pack of cards, anything helps,” says Sgt. Breen.

The Toys for Tots program has been helping kids for more than seven decades, but toys wear out and kids get older, and the need for Christmas cheer never ends.

“I know, myself as a kid, wasn’t very fortunate. I wasn’t a part of the program myself but, me personally, it just makes me happy. I love giving more than what is needed. I help others before myself. That’s what the Marines are built on. We’re here to serve,” says Sgt. Breen.

