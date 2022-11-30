Wednesday’s Child: Owen’s moment in history

(WNDU) - Teenagers may be looking for their independence, but they still need parents to help them succeed.

That’s especially true for foster teens in need of adoption.

In many ways, 14-year-old Owen is a typical teen. He’s into sports.

“I like basketball and football,” said Owen.

Legos and movies, too.

“I like Darth Vader,” said Owen. “Because he uses the force and he has a lightsaber. And I like Obi Wan Kenobi.”

Owen’s taste in music? Something adults just might understand.

“I like old-time music- like the 70s, 80s,” said Owen.

It’s his love for history that sets Owen apart.

“I want to be a historian,” explained Owen. “I want to teach people history and I want to find new discoveries.”

Owen prefers to study the historic events from World War II.

“Just the battles. And the people who fought in them,” said Owen.

Owen has fought his own battles. He’s been in foster care for a long time.

“Well, the first time they took me away was in 2014. So I’ve been in foster care for 8 years,” said Owen.

And he knows he needs a new family. It would make life so much better. He has his heart set on one thing.

He wants his new family to be Christian.

“Because I believe in God and Jesus, and they really help me with my mental health,” said Owen.

Owen says he’s a big help around the house and would like to help with chores, especially outdoors.

“I like just working out on the farm,” said Owen.

And he has this advice for other kids in foster care:

“Never give up and just try your hardest,” said Owen.

It’s just part of Owen’s optimistic attitude.

If you would like to learn more about Owen, just click here for Indiana Adoption Program: Owen - Indiana Adoption Program

